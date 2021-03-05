Asanda Matlhare
Intern Journalist
2 minute read
5 Mar 2021
5:06 am
Premium
Premium | South Africa

Nehawu sees red over appointment of SANBS chief

According to the statement by the blood service, Ravi Reddy had a wealth of institutional experience and worked for blood transfusion services in the country for 36 years.

Picture for illustrative purposes: Neil McCartney
The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) said it was concerned about the appointment of the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the South African National Blood Service (SANBS). This follows challenges with the previous CEO, Jonathan Louw. The SANBS appointed Ravi Reddy to head up the organisation as CEO. “We did question the new CEO regarding his appointment and on which policies were used during the process,” said Nehawu spokesman Khaya Xaba. Xaba said Reddy said the union must escalate its concerns to the executive. He also expressed his concern about the CEO’s position not being advertised....

