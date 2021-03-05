Nehawu sees red over appointment of SANBS chief

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) said it was concerned about the appointment of the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the South African National Blood Service (SANBS). This follows challenges with the previous CEO, Jonathan Louw. The SANBS appointed Ravi Reddy to head up the organisation as CEO. “We did question the new CEO regarding his appointment and on which policies were used during the process,” said Nehawu spokesman Khaya Xaba. Xaba said Reddy said the union must escalate its concerns to the executive. He also expressed his concern about the CEO’s position not being advertised....

The National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) said it was concerned about the appointment of the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the South African National Blood Service (SANBS).

This follows challenges with the previous CEO, Jonathan Louw. The SANBS appointed Ravi Reddy to head up the organisation as CEO.

“We did question the new CEO regarding his appointment and on which policies were used during the process,” said Nehawu spokesman Khaya Xaba.

Xaba said Reddy said the union must escalate its concerns to the executive. He also expressed his concern about the CEO’s position not being advertised.

“There was no advertisement for the position at all – internally and externally. Nothing was communicated to the union,” he said.

Reddy’s appointment ensured continuity and institutional memory to the organisation’s leadership structures.

According to the statement by SANBS, Reddy had a wealth of institutional experience and worked for blood transfusion services in the country for 36 years.

Prior to being appointed chief executive at SANBS, he served the organisation as chief operations officer for 15 years. He was president of the International Society for Blood Transfusion from 2016 to 2018.

He is also a familiar face to the board of the African Society for Blood Transfusion, having served that organisation for eight years, and a member of the World Health Organization expert committee on biological standardisation.

“Our vision for the organisation remains to strive for excellence, across all aspects of the business, from our core function of collecting and processing blood products,” said Reddy.

“Where we are trusted to save lives, to innovation and research, as well as improving organisational culture and working on the hearts and minds of our employees.”

Reddy added he was thrilled for the opportunity to make a noticeable change in the company. “I am a lifelong product of this organisation,” he said.

“I see its potential and I’m excited about this opportunity to make a positive impact in this organisation that is trusted by thousands of South African’s to save lives on a daily basis.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.