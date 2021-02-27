 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

VW Polo Vivo Mswenko has heaps of swagger

Driving impressions 2 days ago

Attractive styling makes Volkswagen’s ever-popular hatch back more appealing.

Andre de Kock
27 Feb 2021
08:25:24 AM
PREMIUM!
VW Polo Vivo Mswenko has heaps of swagger

VW Polo Vivo Msenko

Signs do not always mean what they say, and neither do the covers of books. Point in case – hotel and office elevators all have signs saying “Seven People Only”. That is nuts – have you ever tried persuading six other people to ride in an elevator with you? They get worried – the men think you want to rob them, and the women are convinced you want to molest them. Hence, this writer has rather walked up many, many staircases over the years – and I am getting too old for that. Then … books. Years ago, when I...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Volkswagen celebrates Golf GTI’s 45th with special edition Clubsport 45 1.3.2021
Mayor plans legal challenge to reverse PE name change to Gqeberha 1.3.2021
Right to live life on own terms is constitutional – why not death? 1.3.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Mayor plans legal challenge to reverse PE name change to Gqeberha

Columns Right to live life on own terms is constitutional – why not death?

Government Here are the new rules: SA moves to level 1 lockdown

Politics Legal battle looms between Herman Mashaba and John Steenhuisen

Food and Drink Classic red velvet cupcakes recipe with a twist

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.