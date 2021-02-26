 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Sin tax increase ‘won’t discourage substance abusers’ – Sanca

Society 2 mins ago

‘Sanca believes that not only the government needs this type of information, but that all citizens should be educated that addiction is a medical condition.’

Asanda Matlhare
26 Feb 2021
05:30:03 AM
PREMIUM!
Sin tax increase ‘won’t discourage substance abusers’ – Sanca

Picture: iStock

As the furore raged around the sin tax increase by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni in his budget speech this week, with dire warnings around people flocking to criminal syndicates for cheaper products, it is the people trying to shake their addictions who have been left out of the picture. Adrie Vermeulen, the national director of the South African National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (Sanca), said: “Addiction affects the specific part of our brain that controls our logical thinking. “That is why people with addictive disorders cannot logically make a choice not to use the substance again and again....

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Mboweni paints sobering picture: ‘We owe a lot of people a lot of money’ 25.2.2021
‘Keep us in the loop’ – Informal traders alliance tell Mboweni 25.2.2021
Mboweni ‘dreaming’ if he thinks e-tolling will work – Outa’s Duvenage 25.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.