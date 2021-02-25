 
 
Audi A4: Why SUVs can’t kill this sedan star

Driving impressions 4 days ago

Cutting-edge connectivity enables facelifted version to keep up with the times.

Jaco van der Merwe
25 Feb 2021
08:18:05 AM
Facelift Audi A4

Facelift Audi A4

The updated Audi A4 has put us in a bit of a predicament. What the people over at Ingolstadt ideally would want us to write about the updated sedan would mostly centre around the fact that it was Audi’s first model to feature fully integrated connectivity. But after spending some time in the A4 in 35 TFSI Advanced guise, we’ve decided to take a different approach. Simply put, the A4 is a damn fine car. Yes, all the nice sideshows would naturally strengthen the main act, but the main purpose of a vehicle remains getting from point A to point...

