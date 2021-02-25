 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

How a rare disease stole woman’s smile

Health 51 mins ago

‘I would know that I need to swallow my food but my muscles would not get the message so the food would just sit in my throat. I cannot swallow it down and I cannot cough it out.’

Sipho Mabena
25 Feb 2021
10:10:23 AM
PREMIUM!
How a rare disease stole woman’s smile

Megan Hunter (32) was a healthy child until she started battling to smile, speak, swallow and closing her eyes at the age of 15 years.

Megan Hunter (32) was a healthy child until she started battling to smile, speak, swallow and close her eyes when she was 15.Doctors said she had an eating disorder and that she was making it all up but eventually she saw a neurologist who diagnosed her with myasthenia gravis (MG), a rare, chronic neuromuscular disease that leads to skeletal muscle weakness.“The message between my nerves and muscles get blocked. I would know that I need to swallow my food but my muscles would not get the message so the food would just sit in my throat. I cannot swallow it...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

State Capture Swifambo boss follows Zuma’s example, refuses to appear before Zondo

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.