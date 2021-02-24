 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

WATCH: Sacked Ekurhuleni workers municipality demand jobs back

Protests 1 day ago

While working for the municipality, the workers wanted to be recognised as permanent employees because the work they did was not temporary in nature.

Asanda Matlhare
24 Feb 2021
07:02:46 AM
PREMIUM!
WATCH: Sacked Ekurhuleni workers municipality demand jobs back

Lungile Mtshali workers workers protest outside Labour court in Johannesburg, 23 February 2021, after their case against City of Ekhuruleni has taken 5 years to resolve because of corruption due to the municipality. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The dismissed workers of the Ekurhuleni metropolitan municipality showed up in numbers to protest outside the Labour Appeal Court on Tuesday where a case against the council was heard. William Gondwane, one of the workers, said he showed up outside court to support his colleagues and to find out when they would be reinstated. “Our main issue and question is when will we be reinstated back to work because the Labour Relations Act allows us to be permanent workers at the municipality. We are tired of being unemployed,” said Gondwane. “The pandemic hasn’t made our situation any easier because we...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Government housing spat goes to ConCourt 18.2.2021
SA Express liquidation: R183 million owed to workers 10.2.2021
Numsa accuses Volkswagen SA of ‘union bashing’ after 14 shop stewards fired 13.1.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

State Capture Swifambo boss follows Zuma’s example, refuses to appear before Zondo


today in print

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.