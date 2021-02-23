 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Vaccine rollout already facing a few hiccups in Gauteng

Covid-19 3 days ago

Wits professor says at the current rate, many won’t be vaccinated.

Marizka Coetzer
23 Feb 2021
04:52:09 AM
PREMIUM!
Vaccine rollout already facing a few hiccups in Gauteng

A healthcare worker holds up a syringe of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, 17 February 2021, as health workers receive the first jabs of the vaccine in the fight against the coronvirus pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega

The first trial to vaccinate healthcare workers across Gauteng has already experienced its first hiccups as thousands, including doctors, queued, only to be turned away. A Pretoria East general practitioner (GP), Dr Lukas de Kock, said he was disappointed when he could not be vaccinated after applying and registering and getting a voucher number. “GPs work with patients daily and the chances of contracting the virus are much higher. “I registered to be vaccinated on 15 February after receiving a letter from different councils and the department, informing us to register and book.” De Kock said he received an SMS...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Covid vaccines block disease, but do they stop infection? 25.2.2021
WATCH: Don’t rush Covid-19 vaccine rollout, cautions Dr Imtiaz Sooliman 24.2.2021
Gauteng health still implementing vaccination rollout 23.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.