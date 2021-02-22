 
 
Class of 2020 delivered a praiseworthy performance

matric 4 days ago

Education experts say the class of 2020 outdid all expectations, despite missing nearly an entire year of class time, and facing multiple hurdles.

Rorisang Kgosana
22 Feb 2021
06:58:32 PM
St Stithians College Matric Class of 2020 student Loralee Thom and her friend Kashmika Perumal sign signatures on the 'All Banner' wall in Johannesburg, 19 February 2021, after receiving their results. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The matric class of 2020 deserve a round of applause, as they outperformed expectations, passing the toughest academic year with a 76.2% pass rate and more distinctions and bachelor passes than the year before, said experts. Basic education Minister announced the long-awaited National Senior Certificate (NSC) for the class of 2020, which faced hurdles of a pandemic, missing nearly a whole term of education, and the leaking of mathematics and physical science exam papers. Despite the challenges faced, the results were given a thumbs up last week by education quality assurance board Umalusi. Also Read: JUST IN | Matric 2020 pass...

