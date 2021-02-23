 
 
Assassinations of Rwandans in SA hurting the country’s image

Crime 2 days ago

The killing of Seif Bamporiki this weekend is just the latest in a spate unresolved attacks on exiled anti-Kagame leaders living in South Africa and in other countries

Brian Sokutu
23 Feb 2021
05:24:57 AM
Assassinations of Rwandans in SA hurting the country's image

File image for illustration: iStock

The continued assassinations of Rwandan political leaders exiled in South Africa is harmful to the country’s image, due to SA being seen as weak in stemming the tide of President Paul Kagame’s crusade of silencing dissenting voices. This caution by counter-terrorism expert Jasmine Opperman, who is with the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data project, followed the Cape Town killing over the weekend of Rwandan National Congress spokesperson Seif Bamporiki, who was shot dead at Nyanga township. Opperman said the death of opposition politician Bamporiki, formed part of a list of unresolved attacks on exiled anti-Kagame leaders living in South...

