Letshego Zulu’s guide to gym etiquette

Lifestyle

Learn the basic fitness code of conduct to exercise with confidence.

Letshego Zulu
22 Feb 2021
12:01:05 PM
Letshego Zulu’s guide to gym etiquette

Picture: iStock

When you are visiting the gym, the last things you want to deal with is displaced equipment and sweat from the person who previously used a machine without wiping it. With Covid-19, at least strict measures are now placed to have equipment sanitised after use.  With most people back in the gym and working out, I’ve decided to put a list of some of the most common gym etiquette mishaps you might have faced and how to make this right. IN THE LOCKER ROOM 1. Unnecessarily long conversations: The locker room is already an area that stresses some people. Most...

