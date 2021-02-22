Dr Dulcy: Battling anaemia? Here’s how to beat it

Your body makes three types of blood cells – white blood cells to fight infection, platelets to help your blood clot and red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout your body. Red blood cells contain haemoglobin, an iron-rich protein that gives blood its red colour. Most blood cells, including red blood cells, are produced regularly in your bone marrow. To produce haemoglobin and red blood cells, your body needs iron, vitamin B-12, folate and other nutrients from the foods you eat. Anaemia is a condition in which a person does not have enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen...

Your body makes three types of blood cells – white blood cells to fight infection, platelets to help your blood clot and red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout your body. Red blood cells contain haemoglobin, an iron-rich protein that gives blood its red colour. Most blood cells, including red blood cells, are produced regularly in your bone marrow. To produce haemoglobin and red blood cells, your body needs iron, vitamin B-12, folate and other nutrients from the foods you eat.

Anaemia is a condition in which a person does not have enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen to the body’s tissues which may make you feel tired and weak. Treatments for anemia range from taking supplements to undergoing medical procedures. You may be able to prevent some types of anaemia by eating a healthy, varied diet.

Symptoms

At first anaemia can be so mild that it goes unnoticed. Signs and symptoms vary depending on the cause of your anaemia.

They may include:

Fatigue

Weakness

Pale or yellowish skin

Irregular heartbeats

Shortness of breath

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Chest pain

Cold hands and feet

Headache.

Causes

Anything that causes your body to not have enough red blood cells will cause anaemia. It can be because:

Your body doesn’t make enough red blood cells

Bleeding causes you to lose red blood cells more quickly than they can be replaced

Your body destroys red blood cells

Different types of anemia and their causes include:

Iron deficiency anemia. This is the most common type of anaemia. Without adequate iron, your body can’t produce enough haemoglobin for red blood cells. It is also caused by blood loss, such as from heavy menstrual bleeding, an ulcer, cancer and regular use of some over-the-counter pain relievers, especially aspirin.

Vitamin deficiency anaemia. In addition to iron, your body needs folate and vitamin B-12 to produce enough healthy red blood cells. A diet lacking in these and other key nutrients can cause decreased red blood cell production.

Anaemia of chronic disease. Certain diseases – such as cancer, Tuberculosis, HIV/Aids, rheumatoid arthritis, kidney disease, Crohn’s disease and other chronic inflammatory diseases – can interfere with the production of red blood cells.

Aplastic anaemia. This rare, life-threatening anaemia occurs when your body doesn’t produce enough red blood cells. Causes of aplastic anemia include infections, certain medicines, auto-immune diseases and exposure to toxic chemicals.

Anaemias associated with bone marrow disease. A variety of diseases, such as leukaemia and myelofibrosis, can cause anaemia by affecting blood production in your bone marrow.

Haemolytic anaemias. This group of anaemias develops when red blood cells are destroyed faster than bone marrow can replace them. Certain blood diseases increase red blood cell destruction.

Sickle cell anaemia. This inherited and sometimes serious condition is an inherited haemolytic anaemia. It’s caused by a defective form of haemoglobin that forces red blood cells to assume an abnormal crescent (sickle) shape.

Treatment

Anaemia treatment depends on the cause.

Iron deficiency anemia. Treatment for this form of anaemia usually involves taking iron supplements and making changes to your diet. If the underlying cause of iron deficiency is loss of blood, the source of the bleeding must be located and stopped. This may Beating involve surgery.

Vitamin deficiency anaemias. Treatment for folic acid and B-12 deficiency involves dietary supplements and increasing these nutrients in your diet.

Anaemia of chronic disease. There’s no specific treatment for this type of anaemia. Doctors focus on treating the underlying disease.

Aplastic anaemia. Treatment for this anaemia may include blood transfusions to boost levels of red blood cells.

Anaemias associated with bone marrow disease. Treatment of these various diseases can include medication, chemotherapy or bone marrow transplantation.

Anaemias associated with bone marrow disease. Treatment of these various diseases can include medication, chemotherapy or bone marrow transplantation. Haemolytic anaemias. Managing haemolytic anaemias includes avoiding suspect medications, treating related infections and taking drugs that suppress your immune system, which may be attacking your red blood cells.

Sickle cell anaemia. Treatment for this anaemia may include the administration of oxygen, pain-relieving drugs, and oral and intravenous fluids to reduce pain and prevent complications.

About The Author:

Dr Dulcy holds a MBBCH degree from Wits University, a diploma in occupational health, a diploma in HIV management, travel medicine diploma, masters of science in sports medicine, and a masters in business administration degree from GIBS. A social entrepreneur with a passion for providing healthcare and wellness solutions for low and middle-income communities in South Africa.

As the 2016 Social Entrepreneurship Regional Business Achiever award winner for Business Women’s Association, she started Accessible Quality Healthservices (AQH) in 2013 after being a general practitioner in Vryburg then Carletonville for 11 years.

In 2015, she partnered with Pascal Frohlicher and we founded U-Care Medical Centres which focused on building private medical centres and providing world-class health services at an affordable cost. This company evolved in 2019 to become quadcare, which is a network of medical centres in areas where they are needed the most providing access to affordable healthcare. Currently, the centres are in Edenvale, Fox Street Johannesburg, Meadowlands, Carletonville, University of Johannesburg, and Park Station.

Dr Dulcy said her life’s purpose was to make an impact on how healthcare was delivered in this country, especially to the poor.

*Always consult your paediatrician, gynaecologist or health-care provider for all health matters relating to you and your children.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.