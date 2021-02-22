 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Get ready for a matric results shocker – expert

matric 3 hours ago

Myriad reports have shown public schools were ill-prepared for pupils in 2021, which means in 2020, they were already in shambles.

Amanda Watson
22 Feb 2021
05:00:35 AM
PREMIUM!
Get ready for a matric results shocker – expert

Saheti School matriculants, from left, Andrew Oseghale, who achieved 2 distinctions, George Hicks with 9 distinctions, Sofia Rovithis, who achieved 6 distinctions, and Despina Lazanakis, who also achieved 6 distinctions, celebrate after collecting their 2020 matric results, 19 February 2021, at Saheti in Bedfordview. Picture: Michel Bega

Given the inequalities in South African society were widened by Covid-19, a significant drop in the release of matric results should be expected today, Unesco Chair on Open Distance Learning (ODL) at Unisa Professor Moeketsi Letseka cautioned yesterday. “Professor Servaas van der Berg of Stellenbosch University projects just over 5% decline from the 81.3% pass rate achieved in 2019, and I think he’s being nice,” said Letseka. “My view, is that it is going to be worse than that.” Pointing to the second year-on-year drop in IEB results, Letseka notes that the drop was significant because of the small numbers...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Matrics of 2020 should be proud 22.2.2021
WATCH: Back to school for learners 15.2.2021
Motshekga says private schools can open on 1 February 23.1.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World WATCH: United plane suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city

Columns Hitchens’s razor and the case of Malema and Zuma’s phantom claims

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 1,690 new cases, over 10,000 healthcare workers vaccinated

Politics Bheki Cele willing to ‘account’ to Parliament on Nkandla visit

Crime Crime drop in Gauteng still ‘too little’ – David Makhura

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.