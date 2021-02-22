Pangolin support deserves applause

PREMIUM!
Pangolin support deserves applauseEditorials 3 hours ago
Experts cannot pinpoint exactly how many pangolins are left in the wild, as they can’t be counted from the air, but we do know they are under severe threat.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
World WATCH: United plane suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city
Columns Hitchens’s razor and the case of Malema and Zuma’s phantom claims
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 1,690 new cases, over 10,000 healthcare workers vaccinated
Politics Bheki Cele willing to ‘account’ to Parliament on Nkandla visit
Crime Crime drop in Gauteng still ‘too little’ – David Makhura