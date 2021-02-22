 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Daily Maverick biggest culprit

Columns 3 hours ago

Having known Jacques Pauw for 30 years, my initial reaction to his story was to laugh and wonder if “strong drink had been taken”.

Brendan Seery
22 Feb 2021
05:05:46 AM
PREMIUM!
Daily Maverick biggest culprit

Investigative journalist Jacques Pauw. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

It’s another tequila sunrise, This old world still looks the same, Another frame When journalist Jacques Pauw woke up on a Sunday morning in a filthy police holding cell in Cape Town, the world didn’t look the same, as The Eagles sang, back in 1973. It was horrifically different for a white man who had spent his life writing about the injustices of the apartheid system and its ANC successor government. White people aren’t locked up unless they are being targeted in a vicious and racist way. His angry, hungover brain would have seen that. The booze-induced gaps in his...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Personal reportage and the drinking journalist: a timeless conundrum 19.2.2021
‘I have some ice to cool you down,’ Redi Tlhabi tells EFF’s Ndlozi in heated twar 18.2.2021
‘Daily Maverick’ gives Jacques Pauw the boot 17.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

World WATCH: United plane suffers engine failure, scatters debris over US city

Columns Hitchens’s razor and the case of Malema and Zuma’s phantom claims

Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 1,690 new cases, over 10,000 healthcare workers vaccinated

Politics Bheki Cele willing to ‘account’ to Parliament on Nkandla visit

Crime Crime drop in Gauteng still ‘too little’ – David Makhura

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.