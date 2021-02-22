 
 
Government doesn’t really have a vaccine roll-out plan

Covid-19 4 days ago

The constant delays, along with the chaos at vaccination sites for healthcare workers this past weekend, are just some of the signs that South Africa was nowhere near having a concrete roll-out plan for the general public.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
22 Feb 2021
10:05:43 AM
Government doesn't really have a vaccine roll-out plan

Healthcare workers are given the jab of the first batch of Johnson & Johnson vaccines at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto on 17 February 2021, in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega

South Africa’s readiness to rollout vaccines to the general public has been called into question as it appears even though it is currently in its first phase earmarked for healthcare workers, government is essentially still overseeing trial-phase roll-outs of the AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccine. To Professor Alex van den Heever, head of the Wits School of Governance, these were some of the many signals that South Africa was nowhere near having a concrete roll-out plan for the general public. Delays caused by supposed uncertainty on how the South African mutation of Covid-19 may be affected by different vaccines...

