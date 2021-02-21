PREMIUM!
Wine in the Green Kalahari ‘Randy makes you brandy’Local getaways 55 mins ago
Die Mas is a winery on the banks of the Orange River that produces a range of red and white wines. It is much better known for the award-winning brandies it has bottled from grapes grown on the sprawling farm since 2014.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 1,690 new cases, over 10,000 healthcare workers vaccinated
Politics Bheki Cele willing to ‘account’ to Parliament on Nkandla visit
Crime Crime drop in Gauteng still “too little” – David Makhura
Politics DA MP Mike Waters bows out of Parliament after 21 years
Infection Updates Daily Covid-19 update: 6,524 health workers received jab as 1,911 new cases reported