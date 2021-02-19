 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine arrival in Africa raises questions about SA’s delays

Covid-19 7 days ago

The Africa Vaccine Acquisition Task Team (AVATT) announced on Friday it received an offer of 300 million Sputnik V vaccines from the Russian Federation. This included a financing package for any member states wishing to secure the vaccine.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
19 Feb 2021
06:35:33 PM
PREMIUM!
Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine arrival in Africa raises questions about SA’s delays

Russian President Vladimir Putin addresses his annual press conference via a video link at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on December 17, 2020, amid the ongoing coronavirus disease pandemic. (Photo by Mikhail Klimentyev / SPUTNIK / AFP)

Guinea has become the first country in Africa to secure a consignment of the Sputnik V vaccine, with the country expecting at least 400 000 doses of the drug next week. This according to Dr. Mohamed Lamine Yansane, Senior adviser to the Minister of Health in Guinea who was updating journalists during a World Health Organisation Briefing on vaccine roll-out efforts in the continent. “On an experimental basis we have received 60 doses of the Sputnik vaccine. The 60 doses have been used in  Guinea, the persons have been monitored, and there have been no side effects,” said Yansane. “We...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
WATCH: Don’t rush Covid-19 vaccine rollout, cautions Dr Imtiaz Sooliman 24.2.2021
Five dead in fire at Serum Institute of India vaccine plant 23.2.2021
Healthcare workers flood Steve Biko hospital 22.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.