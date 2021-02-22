How the ‘great digital switch’ will affect your household

PREMIUM!
How the ‘great digital switch’ will affect your householdSouth Africa 2 days ago
Any household that doesn’t have a set-top box or TV configured to receive a digital signal when the analogue ‘switch-off’ happens will be cut off from access to broadcast media, according to the DA.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Covid-19 Through the looking glass of a social worker during Covid-19
Breaking News Zuma’s long-awaited day in court finally set
Eish! Helen Zille: I did not put microchip in man’s brain
matric Matrics: Where to rewrite and get your papers re-marked
matric Where to apply for bursaries and scholarships for 2021