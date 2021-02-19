 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Subtle changes add to Kia Rio’s appeal

Driving impressions 1 week ago

Well-appointed hatchback will remain a strong contender in tough segment.

Andre de Kock
19 Feb 2021
08:06:46 AM
PREMIUM!
Subtle changes add to Kia Rio’s appeal

Facelift Kia Rio

Believing statistics can be costly. When – many decades ago – this writer was young, statistics indicated that more than 70% of car crashes happened within 20 km of the owners’ places of residence. Furthermore, more than 90% of car hijackings happened within 10km of the owners’ homes. So, to be safe, I did not go home for months at a time. This played havoc with my finances. Three wives left, one after the other, because I was never there, causing me huge monetary hardship in divorce settlements. Damn. The fourth – deciding she preferred me almost never being around,...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Kia Picanto gets X-factor 16.2.2021
Rumours debunked: Facelift Kia Stinger’s technical details revealed 27.8.2020
Spec and engine details of new Kia Grand Sedona officially revealed 18.8.2020

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.