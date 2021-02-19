 
 
SA in line to develop own vaccine, Ramaphosa reveals in Parliament

‘We can’t be scouring the world, but we must develop our own vaccine and we must develop it now.’

19 Feb 2021
06:01:49 AM
The new drug is being tested by scientists at China's Peking University. AFP/WANG ZHAO

President Cyril Ramaphosa has instructed his Higher Education and Training Minister Blade Nzimande to assemble a team of scientists to develop the country’s own Covid-19 vaccine. Ramaphosa said South Africa would use scientists, but also consider the indigenous African knowledge to prepare to deal with the current and future pandemics. “We can’t be scouring the world, but we must develop our own vaccine and we must develop it now,” he said. He said South African scientists were involved in the management of various vaccines. In a response on Thursday in Parliament to his State of the Nation Address (Sona), Ramaphosa...

