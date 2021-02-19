 
 
Questions around Cele’s Nkandla trip

Editorials

As high-profile people pay him court, Zuma’s clearly enjoying his kingly situation.

Editorial
19 Feb 2021
06:31:51 AM
Former president Jacob Zuma and Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Twitter

It was interesting to see the contrast in Police Minister Bheki Cele’s attitude towards “lawless” beachgoers and his grovelling visit to Jacob Zuma at the former president’s Nkandla homestead on Thursday. When he was initially refused entry at the Nkandla gate by Zuma’s bodyguard of MK veterans, Cele spoke calmly and negotiated his way, as opposed to spewing fire and brimstone as he did on the beaches. Yet, his Nkandla entrance was really a sideshow compared to the intriguing central question of the visit: Why did he go there? WATCH: Zuma’s barmy army denies Cele entry into Nkandla homestead He wasn’t...

