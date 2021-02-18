 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Vaccine jabs a milestone in road towards recovery

Covid-19 1 week ago

Medical experts call for the more effective treatments for the strain in SA.

Brian Sokutu
18 Feb 2021
05:02:53 AM
PREMIUM!
Vaccine jabs a milestone in road towards recovery

Healthcare worker Dr Jared Tulloch is given a jab of the first batch of Johnson and Johnson vaccines at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital in Soweto, 17 February 2021, in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Michel Bega

President Cyril Ramaphosa and Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize were among the first high-profile figures to be vaccinated in Johnson & Johnson’s (J&J) roll-out of 80,000 doses for the study of the effects of the vaccination, along with front-line healthcare workers, at 17 hospital sites across the country. Taking off his jacket and rolling up his sleeve, a buoyant Ramaphosa received a jab administered by sister Milanie Bennett at Khayelitsha District Hospital. He thereafter gave a thumbs up sign, amid the clapping of a group witnessing the historic occasion, which included SA Medical Research Council president professor Glenda Gray. READ MORE: Here...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
ANC ‘fundraisers’ made off with R79.4m from Prasa locomotives 26.2.2021
Outcomes of R82m Digital Vibes tender probe to be made public, says Mkhize 26.2.2021
Covid-19 loan scheme saved 23,000 jobs, says Ramaphosa 25.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.