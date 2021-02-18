 
 
Streaming service not-so-free, but SABC is trying

Editorials 2 mins ago

The catch is that viewers will be offered the option of a pay subscription, which will deliver the content without the ads.

Editorial
18 Feb 2021
07:31:01 AM
General views of the SABC (South African Broadcasting Corporation) building in Auckland Park, Johannesburg, 18 November 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

You’ve got to admire the chutzpah of our national broadcaster, the SABC, in announcing that it will take on the likes of Showmax and Netflix by launching a “free” streaming service in the second half of this year. In reality, viewers of the SABC will be getting nothing like a Showmax or Netflix product, but will just be offered a new platform on which to consume the free-to-air broadcaster’s offerings. The catch – there always is one, of course – is that viewers will be offered the option of a pay subscription, which will deliver the content without the ads....

