 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Back to school facing some hurdles in Limpopo

Education 2 days ago

For the past three weeks, Limpopo has been hard-hit by floods due to the tropical storm Eloise, which swept parts of the country.

Alex Japho Matlala
17 Feb 2021
08:06:06 AM
PREMIUM!
Back to school facing some hurdles in Limpopo

Picture: iStock

There has been a rocky start to schools opening this week in Limpopo after pupils from several communities could not access their schools on Monday and on Tuesday due to flooding, collapsed classrooms and shortages of personal protective equipment (PPE). MEC for basic education in Limpopo, Polley Boshielo spent the better part of past two days visiting schools in the Capricorn, Vhembe and Mopani regions. For the past three weeks, Limpopo has been hard-hit by floods due to the tropical storm Eloise, which swept parts of the country. Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Free State, Northern Cape and Gauteng have been hard-hit, according...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
WATCH: Protests outside school over learner placements 16.2.2021
Daily news update: Zuma vs Zondo, back to school and another blow for Dudu Myeni 16.2.2021
Covid-19 vaccine trial success gives hope to rural Limpopo community 15.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Ace Magashule back in court: More charges a possibility

matric Get your IEB matric results right here on The Citizen

Politics Malema and Zuma working together to stay in politics and out of jail

Rugby Kolisi paid his own way out of Western Province contract

Business News What employers need to consider when talking about vaccinating workers

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.