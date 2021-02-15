 
 
Prof Madhi: ‘Serosurvey will measure variant spread’

Covid-19 2 weeks ago

A serosurvey would determine what percentage of the South African population has been actually affected by the coronavirus.

Brian Sokutu
15 Feb 2021
06:20:29 AM
Prof Madhi: 'Serosurvey will measure variant spread'

Lead vaccine trial researcher Professor Shabir Madhi. Image: Screenshot/YouTube

While government has remained tightlipped on how many South Africans have been affected by the mutation of the highly contagious Covid-19 variant 501Y.V2, leading scientist Professor Shabir Madhi said the country had to conduct a serosurvey to determine what percentage of the population was affected. Vaccinology head at the University of the Witwatersrand and chief investigator of the Covid-19 variant 501Y.V2, Madhi, whose investigation exposed the Indian-manufactured AstraZeneca vaccine to be efficaciously weak against the new strain, said a serosurvey would come up with reliable statistics. Madhi’s findings revealed that SA trial outcomes showed the AstraZeneca vaccine could not deal...

