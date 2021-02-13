Ramaphosa wielding his executive powers to drive agenda – analysts

PREMIUM!
Ramaphosa wielding his executive powers to drive agenda – analystsPolitics 6 days ago
‘These agencies are a soft way of exercising executive power while evading the normal bureaucracy of decision-making processes because it is undermined.’
EDITOR'S CHOICE
matric Get your IEB matric results at midnight on The Citizen
Rugby Kolisi paid his own way out of Western Province contract
Business News What employers need to consider when talking about vaccinating workers
Covid-19 SA to monitor vaccinated healthcare workers for possible side effects, says Mkhize
Columns Early adventures in journalism: My penis-enlargement journey