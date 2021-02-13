 
 
Ramaphosa wielding his executive powers to drive agenda – analysts

Politics 6 days ago

‘These agencies are a soft way of exercising executive power while evading the normal bureaucracy of decision-making processes because it is undermined.’

Rorisang Kgosana
13 Feb 2021
05:01:40 AM
Ramaphosa wielding his executive powers to drive agenda – analysts

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers 2021 State of the Nation (Sona) address on 11 February. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa is wielding his executive powers to drive his agenda by establishing commissions and agencies, an admission that the current bureaucracy is rotten and corrupt, yet an ideal method to fill administrative gaps, say analysts. In his State Of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday, Ramaphosa listed plans to establish several agencies, councils and commissions as part of recovery and priority action plans to reform the country. These include the national water resources infrastructure agency, border management agency to curb illegal immigration and cross-border crime, the presidential coordinating commission to work on climate change and a land and...

