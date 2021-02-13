 
 
Battling daily on the Covid-19 front line

Covid-19 2 weeks ago

With People dying in waiting rooms, doctors face ongoing trauma.

Brian Sokutu
13 Feb 2021
06:01:27 AM
Dr Vidya Lalloo at the Steve Biko Academic hospital in Pretoria, 26 January 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

Spending years at medical school prepares doctors to deal with the worst situations – but nothing compares to Covid-19. With cases continuing to surge, for Steve Biko Academic Hospital specialist emergency physician Dr Vidya Lalloo, taking care of patients likely to die has become a traumatic daily routine. Having graduated from the University of Pretoria (UP) in 2006, Lalloo, who has passion for emergency medicine, teaching and point-of-care ultrasound, found life at medical school different to real life. “You come to the hospital environment definitely unprepared. When I was at medical school, I imagined myself calmly sitting in a [general...

