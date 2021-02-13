 
 
Kolisi will have to navigate choppy waters at the Sharks

Columnists 6 days ago

While the World Cup-winning captain has the backing of the national coaching set-up, the Sharks already have a strong and popular leader in Lukhanyo Am.

Rudolph Jacobs
13 Feb 2021
08:00:46 AM
Kolisi will have to navigate choppy waters at the Sharks

Is current Stormers and Springbok captain Siya Kolisi headed to the Sharks? Picture: Getty Images

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has – once again – become one of the most talked about local players. Kolisi, who has been the face of Bok rugby ever since the World Cup triumph in Japan in 2019, has been strongly linked with a move to the Sharks from Western Province where he has played all his senior rugby. Kolisi’s close friendship with Vincent Mai, a member of MVM Holdings who bought a 51% majority partnership in the Sharks, is believed to be the main reason for Kolisi’s possible move to Durban. The Bok captain however has also been in the...

