 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Is SA aviation about to crash or is apartheid longing at play?

Business 18 mins ago

Athol Franz says aviation in SA will fail, citing allegations of bribery and incompetence, but aviation expert Phuthego Mojapele says Franz’s criticism is largely based on anti-transformation sentiments.

Sipho Mabena
12 Feb 2021
11:43:02 AM
PREMIUM!
Is SA aviation about to crash or is apartheid longing at play?

Picture: AFP/Saeed KHAN

African Pilot magazine has warned that SA’s aviation industry is headed for a spectacular crash, claiming that poor accident investigations, bribery and incompetency have sent the c into a tailspin. According to editor Athol Franz, this impending disaster comes in the face of SACAA’s director of civil aviation Poppy Khoza earning a staggering R5.7 million per year, including R2.1 million in bonuses, more than President Cyril Ramaphosa’s salary of R3.9 million. “Aviation in SA will fail as it has done in the rest of the African continent. It used to be the best, it used to be the finest in...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Air safety concern must be addressed 13.8.2020
From Prasa woes to ‘crippled’ aviation, Mbalula’s plans for different sectors 19.6.2020
Government in talks to breathe life to aviation industry – Mbalula 4.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Covid-19 SANDF top brass front of the vaccination line

Parliament Sona 2021: Government extends R350 grant, UIF Ters payments to some

Opinion Sona 2021 First Take: Ramaphosa’s ‘empty’ words to an ‘empty’ Parliament?

Parliament Sona 2021: New anti-corruption body coming, reporting to Parliament

Environment Ex-naval officer almost in Rio after rowing solo for 5300km


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.