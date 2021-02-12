PREMIUM!
Is SA aviation about to crash or is apartheid longing at play?Business 18 mins ago
Athol Franz says aviation in SA will fail, citing allegations of bribery and incompetence, but aviation expert Phuthego Mojapele says Franz’s criticism is largely based on anti-transformation sentiments.
