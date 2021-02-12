 
 
SANDF top brass front of the vaccination line

Covid-19 15 hours ago

Experts believe SANDF should inoculate soldiers of all ranks in key posts.

Sipho Mabena
12 Feb 2021
05:10:55 AM
South African National Defence Force (SANDF) military health practitioners are seen after their arrival at Air Force Station Port Elizabeth, a South African Air Force facility situated on the north-eastern side of the Port Elizabeth Airport, on July 5, 2020. Dozens of military health practitioners were on July 5, 2020 deployed to help combat the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in the Eastren Cape Province of South Africa. (Photo by Michael Sheehan / AFP)

The military top brass seemingly heads the list of people in line to be vaccinated in the first phase of the Covid-19 vaccination roll-out, according to the department of defence. Only health workers, the frontline workers at high risk and pillars of the strained health system, were supposed to receive the vaccine during phase one of the rollout next week. But, according to a bulletin dated 9 February, “all health sector workers and key personnel” in the defence department will be vaccinated in the first phase and appear last on the list of prioritised workers under “senior management level”. READ...

