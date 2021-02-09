 
 
Govt could not have predicted virus becoming resistant to vaccine – professor

Covid-19 2 weeks ago

The AstraZeneca vaccine is said to be less effective against the SA variant.

Brian Sokutu
09 Feb 2021
05:01:00 AM
With South Africa having halted the planned roll-out of its one million doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine following the emergence of new scientific evidence pointing to the Indian-manufactured drug’s weak efficacy to fight the disease caused by the more contagious coronavirus variant, top virologists on Monday pinned their hopes on the use of a wide-range of stronger jabs – not ruling out the Russian Sputnik V. Against a background of over a million recorded cases, the vaccination delay has come as a blow to the country’s efforts to combat the epidemic, in the wake of the AstraZeneca vaccine delivery...

