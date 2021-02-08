Eskom ‘not the bad guy’ in raising solar power customers’ tariffs

PREMIUM!
Eskom ‘not the bad guy’ in raising solar power customers’ tariffsBusiness News 57 mins ago
There is method to the power utility’s madness, with tariffs restructured in the name of fairness and efficiency. Experts are, however, questioning if the price they named is the right one.
