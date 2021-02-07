 
 
We need more Madonselas in SA

Editorials 1 day ago

The former Public Protector has joined a short list of South Africans who have received a remarkable honour.

Editorial
07 Feb 2021
06:15:18 AM
We need more Madonselas in SA

Professor Thuli Madonsela. Picture: Tracy Lee Stark

What do the names Nelson Mandela, Nadine Gordimer, Ahmed Kathrada, Archbishop Desmond Tutu, Mamphela  Ramphele, Miriam Makeba, André P Brink, Zanele Muholi and now Thuli Madonsela have in common? The answer: they have all received French knighthood. Madonsela was the latest to join that elite list after being appointed as Knight of the Legion of Honour by French President Emmanuel Macron for her “remarkable achievements in defence of the rule of law and the fight against corruption in South Africa”. The order is viewed as the highest decoration in France and celebrates the accomplishments of distinguished individuals. It is divided...

