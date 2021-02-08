 
 
Innnocent tea party or new ‘alliance of the wounded’?

Analysts say the tea party could have been a planning session for those present, who share common enemies in the Zondo commission and president Cyril Ramaphosa’s faction of the ANC.

Eric Naki
08 Feb 2021
04:45:49 AM
EFF leader Julius Malema and his entourage on Friday on 5 February 2021 visited former president Jacob Zuma’s homestead in Nkandla for their much-anticipated “tea meeting”. Picture: @DZumaSambudla/Twitter

The gathering of the unlikely forces at Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday wasn’t just about strategising against President Cyril Ramaphosa and frustrating the Zondo commission, but also forming a new left centre “alliance of the wounded”, say analysts. The analysts said the talk of a tea meeting between Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and former president Jacob Zuma was also a publicity stunt. The real issue was to explore possible future cooperation between the Red Berets and the Zuma faction of the ANC. According to political analyst Professor Andre Duvenhage, from North-West University, it was a long-planned gathering...

