Innnocent tea party or new ‘alliance of the wounded’?

The gathering of the unlikely forces at Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday wasn’t just about strategising against President Cyril Ramaphosa and frustrating the Zondo commission, but also forming a new left centre “alliance of the wounded”, say analysts. The analysts said the talk of a tea meeting between Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and former president Jacob Zuma was also a publicity stunt. The real issue was to explore possible future cooperation between the Red Berets and the Zuma faction of the ANC. According to political analyst Professor Andre Duvenhage, from North-West University, it was a long-planned gathering...

The gathering of the unlikely forces at Nkandla in KwaZulu-Natal on Friday wasn’t just about strategising against

President Cyril Ramaphosa and frustrating the Zondo commission, but also forming a new left centre “alliance of the wounded”, say analysts.

The analysts said the talk of a tea meeting between Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema and former president Jacob Zuma was also a publicity stunt. The real issue was to explore possible future cooperation between the Red Berets and the Zuma faction of the ANC.

According to political analyst Professor Andre Duvenhage, from North-West University, it was a long-planned gathering borne out by bruising political losses incurred by both sides. This was echoed by other analysts, Professor Susan Booysen, research director at Mapungubwe Institute for Reflection, and Dr Ntsikelelo Breakfast, from Stellenbosch University, who concurred that the two leaders shared common “enemies” – Ramaphosa and the Zondo commission.

Also Read: Opportunists at one table? Put a kettle on for Nkandla’s tea party

Booysen said Malema, realising his party failed to make headway in the recent by-elections, had to find other ways for EFF to survive.

Zuma, on the other hand, could lose in the judicial process and his allies like ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule were weakened by corruption allegations.

Booysen said Malema and Zuma felt it was best was to mend fences and forge some political cooperation into future.

“There is little doubt Ramaphosa was discussed in Nkandla. They are united in pain against the president” Booysen said.

In their fightback, the two leaders may exploit Ramaphosa shenanigans – including allegations made by former Eskom chief executive officer Brian Molefe that he was involved in state capture, the CR-17 campaign funding saga

and his alleged attempt to avoid his integrity scrutiny.

Also Read: ‘Voetsek’ Malema tells DA after their questions about his Zuma tea party

Duvenhage said the tea party could be part of mobilising for the upcoming corruption trials of Magashule, Zuma and possible graft charges against some EFF members emanating from the VBS Mutual Bank scandal.

The Zuma camp were also devising a counter-attack should the Ramaphosa faction execute its plan to “cut off oxygen” of Magashule at the national executive committee meeting set for 13 to 14 February. Magashule might be

forced to step aside.

“The time for political realignment is coming soon and all the groupings are mobilising. A coalition to the left of the centre is looming. The tea party has this power play that is under way,” Duvenhage said.

– ericn@citizen.co.za

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.