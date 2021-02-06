 
 
Ramaphosa, Magashule ‘must take blame for chaos within ANC’ – expert

Politics 2 hours ago

‘The current ongoing factionalism is due to its own making – the centre is not holding.’

Eric Naki
06 Feb 2021
06:01:17 AM
Ace Magashule and Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Supplied

The renewed infighting at all levels of the ANC should be blamed on President Cyril Ramaphosa’s regular absence from the party and its secretary-general Ace Magashule as the centre that fails to hold, an expert said. Professor Barry Hanyane, from the North-West University, Potchefstroom campus, said the fact that Ramaphosa was frequently absent on state and African engagements, as well as Magashule’s questionable integrity, were costing the governing party. These have contributed to the lack of discipline, political direction and guidance which bred factionalism in the party. “The ANC has scored its own goal, to use a soccer analogy. The...

