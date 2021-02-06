 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Looking back: Right ticks for the Bulls and Sharks; not so for the Lions, WP

Columnists 1 hour ago

Following the completion of the Currie Cup, it’s “post-mortem” time in local rugby, so just how did the teams rate at the end of it?

Rudolph Jacobs
06 Feb 2021
07:00:33 AM
PREMIUM!
Looking back: Right ticks for the Bulls and Sharks; not so for the Lions, WP

Centre Cornal Hendricks of the Bulls celebrates his team's victory in the Carling Currie Cup final against the Sharks last weekend. Picture: Getty Images

In a Covid-changed world, this is the time that our top teams are reflecting and doing their “post-mortems” following the completion of the Currie Cup competition last weekend. The Bulls, no doubt, will enjoy a most favourable review and if social media is any indication they are still celebrating their Currie Cup win of last week, and so they should. But even they need a rest after one of the most bizarre seasons in our history. It’s not long now and they’ll be back in “pre-season” – at a time when normally in the past they’d be playing in the...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Former World Cup winning No 10 comes out in support of Curwin Bosch 4.2.2021
How Bok boss Rassie Erasmus inspired the Bulls’ two-try Currie Cup final hero 3.2.2021
Bulls showed ‘a lot of character’ in Currie Cup final – Bok legend Victor Matfield 1.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts ConCourt confirms unconstitutionality of Rica surveillance

Business News Eskom spent R840 million on flats that can’t be occupied, Scopa hears

Weather Heavy rains not stopping any time soon

Politics No media allowed for Malema and Zuma’s tea date: What will be discussed?

Politics ‘Above the law’ – Zondo Commission to lay criminal case against Jacob Zuma


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.