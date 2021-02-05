 
 
Mercedes-Benz GLA’s star glows bright but could have been brighter

Driving impressions

AMG Line does the ride no favours at all.

Charl Bosch
05 Feb 2021
08:00:07 AM
Mercedes-Benz GLA’s star glows bright but could have been brighter

Mercedes-Benz GLA 200

Catering for the needs of every buyer, no matter how left-field the final product ends up (Range Rover Evoque Cabriolet anyone?), is of course second nature to any manufacturer intent on plugging every existing segment gap in order to cash-in on its popularity, or avoid lagging behind the competition. As such, it is not often that a marque admits to having too many models competing for the same market share or segment, but one which Mercedes-Benz boss Ola Källenius owed up to in an interview with Automotive News Europe last October. According to an extract, Källenius stated that the three-pointed...

