New variant likely as third wave looms ahead of vaccination

Covid-19 3 weeks ago

Why a possible new strain? A virus replicates and reproduces itself, resulting in mutations and new variants.

Rorisang Kgosana
05 Feb 2021
04:57:16 AM
New variant likely as third wave looms ahead of vaccination

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 24, 2020, One of the first South African Oxford vaccine trialists looks on as a medical worker injects him with the clinical trial for a potential vaccine against the COVID-19 coronavirus at the Baragwanath hospital in Soweto, South Africa. (Photo by SIPHIWE SIBEKO / POOL / AFP)

The Covid-19 virus may mutate to yet another variant, with the country likely to reach a third wave of infections before the targeted population is vaccinated, say experts. The first consignment of Covid-19 vaccine arrived in the country on Monday, with one million doses of the Covishield vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India (SII). Another 500,000 doses will arrive from SII later this month and two million doses from the global Covax facility by March, President Cyril Ramaphosa said this week. While the country aimed to vaccinate 1.2 million frontline health workers in the first phase, a third...

