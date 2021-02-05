 
 
Alliance brewing between Malema and Zuma to eliminate common enemy

Politics 3 hours ago

Tea invitation out of sync with numerous historic public spats.

Eric Naki
05 Feb 2021
05:01:01 AM
Julius Malema and Jacob Zuma. Picture: Twitter / @The_commentor1

This week’s call from Julius Malema to Jacob Zuma for them to sit down to tea together could well be an indication that they are hoping to mend fences in the face of their common political enemies, President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Political analyst Dirk Kotze, politics professor at Unisa, said Zuma and Malema were desperate and trying to build a non-existent common interest. “They are common opponents against anti-corruption efforts initiated by Ramaphosa,” Kotze said. Zuma and the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had also identified the commission as common enemy and target. The...

