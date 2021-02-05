 
 
Opportunists at one table? Put a kettle on for Nkandla’s tea party

Yet such people often stab each other in the back.

Editorial
05 Feb 2021
04:50:03 AM
Julius Malema and Jacob Zuma at Coetzenburg Stadium, Stellenbosch, on 30 October 2010. Picture Gallo Images/Foto24/Felix Dlangamandla

In electrical engineering, AC (alternating current) is defined as one which “periodically reverses direction”. Perhaps we should call EFF leader Julius Malema “AC” rather than his favoured “CIC” (commander-in-chief). His latest flip-flop came this week as he suggested that he and Jacob Zuma get together for “tea”. The invite came on the heels of Zuma digging in his heels against the Constitutional Court order that he give evidence to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Zuma proclaimed he would rather go to prison than go to the commission, which is headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. ALSO READ:...

