Opportunists at one table? Put a kettle on for Nkandla’s tea party

In electrical engineering, AC (alternating current) is defined as one which “periodically reverses direction”. Perhaps we should call EFF leader Julius Malema “AC” rather than his favoured “CIC” (commander-in-chief).

His latest flip-flop came this week as he suggested that he and Jacob Zuma get together for “tea”. The invite came on the heels of Zuma digging in his heels against the Constitutional Court order that he give evidence to the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

Zuma proclaimed he would rather go to prison than go to the commission, which is headed by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Years ago, just as vehemently, Malema – then leader of the ANC Youth League – declared he would die for Zuma.

Not long after that, though, Malema formed his own party and became a leading light in the multisector campaign to oust Zuma as president.

Malema may be a racist rabble rouser in some respects, but he is no fool – and he has political cunning.

What, then, is he up to in cosying up to Zuma?

Is this “bromance” in the making a mere “coalition of the wounded”, as some political analysts have described it?

Or is it a possible burgeoning alliance which could pose a threat to Cyril Ramaphosa, both as head of state and head of the ANC?

The EFF shares many of the “radical economic transformation” sentiments of Zuma, who claims he is being victimised by Ramaphosa and “white monopoly capital” for trying to ensure “economic justice” for black people.

Also, with the looming local government elections, the EFF may be trying to capitalise on Zuma’s undoubted continuing popularity to help it win votes.

Both men do belong together, because they are both supreme opportunists.

Yet such people often stab each other in the back. Put the kettle on – this should be interesting.

