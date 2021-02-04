 
 
SA medical students in Cuba call out for assist from government

Health 2 hours ago

Last week, some of the students lost everything in a fire that broke out in their allegedly overcrowded accommodation in the capital Havana, but no one was injured.

Sipho Mabena
04 Feb 2021
06:01:45 AM
SA medical students in Cuba call out for assist from government

Picture: iStock.

South Africans studying medicine in Cuba have sent a distress call to Health Minister Zweli Mkhize about their plight in the Caribbean island, including lack of food, appalling living conditions and inadequate stipends that have left them destitute. The students have shared pictures of what they have been forced to eat – including rice and pork soup, boiled eggs and rolls – on social media, with the situation said to be so dire that women could not afford sanitary pads. Last week, some of the students lost everything in a fire that broke out in their allegedly overcrowded accommodation in...

