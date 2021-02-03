 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Ex-Stellenbosch student loses bid to have expulsion over Nazi posters overturned

Courts 4 hours ago

The court has upheld Dean Dart’s expulsion from the university, following his Nazi-youth styled posters calling for a meeting of the ‘New Right’.

Bernadette Wicks
03 Feb 2021
01:29:03 PM
PREMIUM!
Ex-Stellenbosch student loses bid to have expulsion over Nazi posters overturned

The image on the left is one of the posters by Dart and his co-accused, while the right shows the original Hitler Youth brigade poster it is based on.

A former Stellenbosch University student who wound up being expelled over a series of “Nazi-based” posters promoting a meeting of the “New Right”, has lost his court bid to have the findings against him overturned. The posters appeared on campus in May 2017 and triggered widespread outcry from the university community. Two of them invited “Anglo-Afrikaner” students to a meeting of the “New Right” as well as to “fight for Stellenbosch” and were, as the court put it this week, “direct copies of Hitler Youth recruitment posters”. A third depicted a person falling from a helicopter accompanied by the words...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Stellenbosch medical student arrested for ‘assaulting female student’ 9.7.2020
People are lockdown-weary and getting reckless, professor says 24.6.2020
ConCourt says school can’t expel kids over father’s ‘unacceptable behaviour’ 17.6.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘Above the law’ – Zondo Commission to lay criminal case against Jacob Zuma

Covid-19 Forced vaccination: What happens if enough people refuse a Covid-19 jab?

Business News Booze ban lifted, but recovery is a long way off for the industry

Springboks ‘The audacity!’: Kobus Wiese slams ‘outrageous’ offer for Boks to play Lions in Oz

Opinion Editor’s first take: Vaccines and booze on the same day? Enough already!


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.