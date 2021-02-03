 
 
Vaccine jab is ‘a life or death choice’

Covid-19 3 weeks ago

Health practitioner says even though it was developed at speed, the process placed patient safety at the forefront.

Sipho Mabena
03 Feb 2021
07:01:42 AM
Vaccine jab is 'a life or death choice'

Picture: iStock

As government fights the deadly Covid-19 pandemic to achieve “herd immunity” by vaccinating more than 40 million South Africans, Vas Chetty is a witness to why you should get the jab to avoid the disease’s horrifying effects. At the ripe age of 61, in a short space of time she has not only endured eerie hallucinations, nightmares and lost her sense of taste, but has had to learn to walk again. “There was a time that I believed I was dead. The scariest part was what I was told I was doing, pulling off oxygen tubes and telling my son...

