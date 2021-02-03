‘Populist’ politicians need to pay attention to Ford’s injection

PREMIUM!
‘Populist’ politicians need to pay attention to Ford’s injectionEditorials 1 hour ago
The world’s serious players will disappear from the country in a heartbeat if they believe their investments are threatened by reckless politicians or by social unrest.
EDITOR'S CHOICE
Politics ‘Above the law’ – Zondo Commission to lay criminal case against Jacob Zuma
Covid-19 Forced vaccination: What happens if enough people refuse a Covid-19 jab?
Business News Booze ban lifted, but recovery is a long way off for the industry
Springboks ‘The audacity!’: Kobus Wiese slams ‘outrageous’ offer for Boks to play Lions in Oz
Opinion Editor’s first take: Vaccines and booze on the same day? Enough already!