 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

‘Populist’ politicians need to pay attention to Ford’s injection

Editorials 1 hour ago

The world’s serious players will disappear from the country in a heartbeat if they believe their investments are threatened by reckless politicians or by social unrest.

Editorial
03 Feb 2021
08:01:47 AM
PREMIUM!
‘Populist’ politicians need to pay attention to Ford’s injection

Upgrades to Ford's Silverton assembly plant.

You don’t get to be one of the biggest automotive brands in the world by making your business decisions based on emotion – so Ford’s massive R15.8 billion investment in its South African factories means the company believes in the economic future of this country. The investment will see an expansion of the plant outside Pretoria to make it the biggest manufacturing facility for Ford Ranger vehicles in the world. The commitment also enables a joint venture project between Ford and Volkswagen to put together VW pickups. In the process, there will be 1,200 new jobs created. ALSO READ: Ford...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Right-hand-drive likely for next generation petrol-powered Ford Ranger Raptor 3.2.2021
Daily news update: Covid-19 stats, vaccine rollout questioned and Makhura cleared of graft 3.2.2021
Ford invests nearly R16 billion in SA, creating 1200 new jobs 2.2.2021


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics ‘Above the law’ – Zondo Commission to lay criminal case against Jacob Zuma

Covid-19 Forced vaccination: What happens if enough people refuse a Covid-19 jab?

Business News Booze ban lifted, but recovery is a long way off for the industry

Springboks ‘The audacity!’: Kobus Wiese slams ‘outrageous’ offer for Boks to play Lions in Oz

Opinion Editor’s first take: Vaccines and booze on the same day? Enough already!


today in print

Read Today's edition


News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.