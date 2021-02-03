 
 
  Competitions  SUBSCRIBE
PREMIUM!

Forced vaccination: What happens if enough people refuse a Covid-19 jab?

Covid-19 3 weeks ago

Though employers can’t force workers to get the vaccine, they could argue that failure to get jabbed is preventing them from creating a safe work environment, and if you can’t work from home, you could get sacked.

Simnikiwe Hlatshaneni
03 Feb 2021
05:00:15 AM
PREMIUM!
Forced vaccination: What happens if enough people refuse a Covid-19 jab?

A medical worker inoculates a doctor with a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Centre (IKDRC) in Ahmedabad on January 16, 2021. (Photo by Sam PANTHAKY / AFP)

Despite the promises that no one would be forced to get vaccinated against Covid-19, legal experts say this doesn’t mean that government couldn’t do so if needed, or that your job and other private companies couldn’t make vaccination compulsory for employees. In order to achieve herd immunity, more than 67% of the country’s residents would have to be vaccinated or develop immunity through getting infected. To this end, government hopes to vaccinate more than 40 million people by the end of the year. Public health law expert Safura Abdool-Karim on Monday pointed out that President Cyril Ramaphosa was categorically clear...

BACK TO CITIZEN BACK TO PREMIUM

Related Stories
Covid vaccines block disease, but do they stop infection? 25.2.2021
Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled 25.2.2021
WATCH: Don’t rush Covid-19 vaccine rollout, cautions Dr Imtiaz Sooliman 24.2.2021

MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Courts Dad takes fight to ConCourt after nursery school accident leaves child disabled

Business News Tito Mboweni’s budget of hope and despair

Movies and TV Is it time to cancel your DStv subscription? Here are your options

Business News Budget 2021: Good news on income tax, bad news on booze, smokes and fuel

Government SIU probing tender irregularities involving Zweli Mkhize’s aides

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.