Factions battle within ANC over North West

Politics 59 mins ago

ANC infighting spills over as Zuma looks to regain power.

Eric Naki
02 Feb 2021
07:01:52 AM
General views of the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg, 9 December 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

Political experts believe the suspension of North West premier Job Mokgoro and five others by ANC interim provincial committee (IPC) is part of the Jacob Zuma camp’s campaign to regain power. Political analyst professor Andre Duvenhage said the move was a fightback by former premier Supra Mahumapelo in the lead-up to the ANC national general council this year. He and others in the Zuma faction want Makgoro out because he is loyal to President Cyril Ramaphosa. Another political analyst, professor Mazwe Majola, described Mokgoro’s suspension by the IPC, chaired by Hlomane Chauke, as “half-cooked, inconceivable and scandalous”. “Decisions of this...

