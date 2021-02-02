 
 
Medical aid fight looms for Covid-19 vaccine

Covid-19 3 weeks ago

Profmed chief executive expressed concern over private medical schemes being required ‘to fund double the cost of their members’ vaccinations’.

Brian Sokutu
02 Feb 2021
06:45:00 AM
South Africa received its first batch of one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from India last Monday. Picture: GCIS

As South Africa received its first batch of one million doses of Covid-19 vaccine from India on Monday, the country’s medical aid umbrella bodies reassured members their scheme contributions were safe and would be utilised for their benefit in the roll-out of the Covid-19 jabs. The pledge by the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS), Board of Healthcare Funders, the Health Funders Association and nonaffiliated medical schemes who have established the Funders Working Group (FWG) came as Profmed chief executive Craig Comrie said schemes could not bear the brunt of vaccination funding. ALSO READ: Providers of private medical care promise Covid-19...

