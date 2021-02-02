 
 
Hospital admissions do not reflect Covid-19 figures, says healthcare worker

Covid-19 1 hour ago

Hospitals full, says nurse, while economist calls for relaxation of restrictions.

Marizka Coetzer
02 Feb 2021
06:31:49 AM
Hospital admissions do not reflect Covid-19 figures, says healthcare worker

Health workers are seen at the Nasrec Field Hospital for Covid-19, 25 January 2021. Picture: Michel Bega

While there may be reason to celebrate as the official Covid-19 infection figures decrease and experts anticipate a relaxation of Level 3 lockdown regulations, a healthcare worker says the numbers in hospitals keep rising. “The hospitals are full. The second wave is much worse than the first wave,” the nurse said, requesting anonymity for fear of losing her job. “The figures are not declining, that’s ridiculous; it just gets more and more.” A doctor working at a private hospital in Johannesburg said the new variant might even be more deadly. It was infecting a slightly younger population than in the...

