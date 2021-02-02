 
 
Why Cyril remained mum on spy report

Sipho Mabena
02 Feb 2021
04:45:54 AM
ANC President Comrade Cyril Ramaphosa addressing a Public meeting in Pietermaritzburg, Friday 29 March 2019 | Image: Twitter/ @myanc

Keeping the fractured ANC intact and maintaining the balance of power has turned President Cyril Ramaphosa into “a snail stuck in oil”, according to analysts, rendering his “new dawn” a pipe dream as demonstrated by his failure to act on the chilling findings of the inquiry into State Security Agency (SSA). The president received the high-level review panel on the SSA’s report in March 2019, but no action has been taken against those implicated in a decade of looting and using the agency for private and political interests. When he came to power in 2017, Ramaphosa brought a sense of...

