Mkhwebane’s review for her removal delayed

Courts 5 hours ago

Admin issue at court results in matter not being set down – spokesperson.

Bernadette Wicks
02 Feb 2021
04:55:39 AM
Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane at the Pretoria Magistrates Court appearing on charges of Perjury, 21 January 2021 . Picture: Neil McCartney

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s review of the rules for her removal from office will no longer be going ahead this week as planned. The review had been expected to start in the Western Cape High Court on Monday and to run for the entire week. But Mkhwebane’s spokesman, Oupa Segwale, confirmed it was now off. He said an administrative issue at court had resulted in the hearing not being set down and that new dates had not yet been confirmed. The Citizen understands, though, that it could now be set down for June. Successfully reviewing the rules would represent an...

